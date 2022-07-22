UFC Fight Night London on TV 2022: Start time, fight card and how to watch

Salford fighter Tom Aspinall will have the backing of the home crowd when he enters the Octagon for the headline showdown against Curtis Blaydes.

UFC Fight Night returns to London with a huge show at the O2 Arena featuring some of the hottest names in British MMA.

Aspinall is the slight underdog at No.6 in the heavyweight rankings against Blaydes, who sits in No.4 spot. However, it’s a tight match-up that should provide fireworks.

Blaydes has only been toppled by Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou (on two occasions) in his entire professional career, while Aspinall is undefeated since 2016 and will see this as a huge opportunity to boost his stock.

The Brit defeated Alexander Volkov in a terrific display in London earlier this year, now he’s back to dish out more damage on home soil.

Elsewhere, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are on the card, meaning there’s plenty to be excited about on the night.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 272 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC Fight Night London start time?

UFC Fight Night London TV coverage will start at 6pm UK time on Saturday 23rd July.

The main card is expected to start around 8pm UK time.

UFC Fight Night London fight card

Main card

Curtis Blaydes v Tom Aspinall – Heavyweight

Jack Hermansson v Chris Curtis – Middleweight

Paddy Pimblett v Jordan Leavitt – Lightweight

Nikita Krylov v Alexander Gustafsson – Light Heavyweight

Molly McCann v Hannah Goldy – Women’s Flyweight

Paul Craig v Volkan Oezdemir – Light Heavyweight

Prelims

Marc Diakiese v Damir Hadzovic – Lightweight

Nathaniel Wood v Charles Rosa – Featherweight

Makwan Amirkhani v Jonathan Pearce – Featherweight

Muhammed Mokaev v Charles Johnson – Flyweight

Jai Herbert v Kyle Nelson – Lightweight

Mandy Bohm v Victoria Leonardo – Women’s Flyweight

Claudio Silva v Nicolas Dalby – Welterweight

UFC Fight Night London on TV and live stream

UFC Fight Night London will be shown on BT Sport 1 from 6pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC Fight Night London in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

