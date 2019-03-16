Till will be backed by thousands of British fans who will be treated to a full card of UFC action in the capital.

Fellow welterweight stars Leon Edwards and Gunnar Nelson go head to head in the co-main event.

There will be plenty of live coverage for fans across the country who couldn't get a ticket, but how can you tune in?

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 147 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 147 start?

The UFC Fight Night main card – including Till v Masvidal – will start at 8:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 16th March.

The preliminary card starts around 5:00pm and will lead straight into the main event.

Where will UFC Fight Night 147 take place?

The event will be held at the O2 Arena in London.

Up to 20,000 fans can fill the arena with a big night of UFC action in store for UK fans.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 147

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 1 on TV and via the official BT Sport app from 6:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.