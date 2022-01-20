UFC 270 UK time: Ngannou vs Gane TV channel, live stream, fight card

Francis Ngannou is aiming to defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship title for the first time since stripping the belt from Stipe Miocic in March 2021.

UFC 270 goes ahead this weekend with a major heavyweight contest to headline the show with a belt on the line.

It's been a long absence for Ngannou, who has only fought twice since June 2019. He will need to be at his best to fend off the challenge from Ciryl Gane.

Gane boasts a 10-0 perfect professional record so far in his career, and won the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship in August 2021 amid Ngannou's low-key last couple of years.

Champions versus interim champion fights always boast potential for massive drama and the match-up at UFC 270 appears to be no different.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 270 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 270 UK start time?

UFC 270 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 23rd January 2022.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 270 TV channel and live stream in the UK

UFC 270 will be shown on BT Sport 2 from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 270 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 270 only for $69.99 or combine it with an ESPN+ annual subscription.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 270 fight card

Main card

Francis Ngannou v Ciryl Gane – UFC Heavyweight Championship

Brandon Moreno v Deiveson Figueiredo – UFC Flyweight Championship

Michel Pereira v Andre Fialho

Cody Stamann v Said Nurmagomedov

Prelims

Rodolfo Vieira v Wellington Turman

Raoni Barcelos v Victor Henry

Ilia Topuria v Charles Jourdain

Jack Della Maddalena v Pete Rodriguez

Early prelims

Tony Gravely v Saimon Oliveira

Michael Morales v Trevin Giles

Vanessa Demopoulos v Silvana Gomez Juarez

Matt Frevola v Genaro Valdez

Jasmine Jasudavicius v Kay Hansen

