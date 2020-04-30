UFC boss Dana White is back on the case to promote UFC 249 though, with a new headline fight set for 9th May in the US (in the early hours of 10th May for UK fans).

Tony Ferguson – who was originally slated to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov – remains top of the bill, though he will be fighting Justin Gaethje in a lightweight showdown.

The event will take place behind closed doors at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

More like this

Fighters across the whole card are predominantly US-based due to the complex travel blocks and bans around the world.

Despite the circumstances, UFC 249 is actually shaping up to be one of the most electrifying contests for some time, meaning fans won't be disappointed if the logistics succeed and the show goes on...

UFC 249 fight card

Main card

Tony Ferguson v Justin Gaethje (interim UFC Lightweight Championship)

Henry Cejudo v Dominick Cruz (UFC Bantamweight Championship)

Francis Ngannou v Jairzinho Rozentruik (Heavyweight)

For the full list, check out our UFC 249 fight card.

Watch UFC 249 on TV

UFC 249 will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 1:00am in the early hours of Sunday 10th May.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream UFC 249 online

You can watch UFC 249 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 249 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

Advertisement

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 247 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.