Covington defeated Robbie Lawler in August to earn a shot at Usman as the UFC 245 main event.

Also on the card, Max Holloway takes on Alexander Volkanovski and Amanda Nunes aims to defend her title against Germaine de Randamie.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 245 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 245 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 245 main card – including Usman v Covington – will start at 3:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 15th November.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

Where is UFC 245 held?

The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA.

How to watch and live stream UFC 245

The full event will be shown live on BT Sport from 1:00am (PreLims) and 3:00am (Main Card) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.