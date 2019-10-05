Adesanya is undefeated in MMA and won his last battle against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 back in April.

Also on the bill, Al Iaquinta faces Dan Hooker in a lightweight encounter where the former is seeking to bounce back from defeat last time out.

Hooker, 29, is fighting in his first UFC main event since July 2018, where he beat Gilbert Burns within one round in Las Vegas.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 243 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 243 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 243 main card – including Whittaker v Adesanya – will start at 3:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 6th October.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

Where is UFC 243 held?

The event will be held at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Up to 56,000 spectators can fit into the stadium, which is home to five AFL clubs, Melbourne Renegades cricket team and football's Melbourne Victory.

How to watch and live stream UFC 243

The full event will be shown live on BT Sport from 1:00am (PreLims) and 3:00am (Main Card) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.