When will Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk? Date and location

Fury has 'retired' from the sport on a number of occasions but continues to be coaxed back into the game and wow the world with superb, devastating displays.

Whether you love or loathe Tyson Fury, there's one thing you simply cannot do: trust a single word that comes out of his mouth with regards to the sport of boxing.

The self-styled 'Gypsy King' has won 32 of his 33 professional fights, and would argue to the death that his one draw by split decision – against Deontay Wilder – should have fallen his way.

Fury was more than just a keen spectator of the second Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk showdown, during which Usyk claimed his second victory over the Brit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up what Fury, Usyk and promoter Frank Warren have said about a potential Fury-Usyk clash, as well as a date that has already been floated – and it's far sooner than you might expect.

When will Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk?

Reports have suggested that the fight date could be set for Saturday 17th December 2022 and that it is likely to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is one day before the FIFA World Cup final in neighbouring Qatar.

Fury took to Instagram with rapid-fire hot-takes that started speculation flowing before Joshua even had the chance to wrap up his bizarre post-fight rant.

Fury said: "After watching that, the both of them were s***e. It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen. It was bulls***. Come on! I annihilate both of them on the same night. F***ing s***e."

In another now-deleted post, Fury said: "I have just seen Joshua lose for the second time to Usyk, out of his depth. England has been relieved of its belts yet again, as usual, but there is a remedy and a solution that I can suggest. If you want both belts back then send in the gypsy barbarian of England, come on!

"Send me in, I will relieve the Ukrainian dosser of his belts like I did the last Ukrainian dosser [Wladimir Klitschko], but it’s not going to be cheap. If you want the best then you’ve got to pay. It’s going to be very expensive, so get your f***ing cheque book out and I will relieve that Ukrainian dosser of them belts."

Promoter Warren was quick to pour fuel on the fire, suggesting the fight is already not far from being made. He told Sky Sports: "There were talks before the [AJ] fight and Tyson had to make his mind up. But he's made his mind up and he wants the fight, Usyk wants the fight and we've got to work out a way to make it happen.

"They both know that the fight's worth a lot of money – which it is – so is it going to go back to Saudi, is going to go somewhere else, who knows? One thing's for sure: there's no problem in making the fight. Both camps get on very well with each other."

But what about Usyk? Well, the Ukrainian was typically blunt with his assessment of a fight with Fury: "That’s what I am dreaming every day. I’m going to beat his ass."

