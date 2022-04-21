With a number of recent major heavyweight bouts either going ahead abroad in Saudi Arabia, the US or behind closed doors due to COVID restrictions, Fury and Whyte will be determined to put on a show in front of a berserk crowd that will almost hit the 100,000 fans milestone.

The time has come for Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte to step into the ring in front of a mega-packed house at Wembley in an all-British duel for the ages.

Fury enters the bout as the favourite to defend his WBC heavyweight title, and it could be the final time he steps into a ring. Earlier this week, Fury said: "That's it. Get a good victory here on Saturday night, relax, sit back and enjoy life."

The unpredictable superstar could easily pull a U-turn depending on how Saturday night goes, but what is clear, he won't be around for too much longer, and that means a fabled clash with Anthony Joshua is unlikely to materialise.

Whyte has waited for a world title shot for some time and he will be desperate to rack up the biggest victory of his career this weekend when he steps into the full glare of a packed-out Wembley.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight time and date.

When is Fury vs Whyte?

Fury vs Whyte will take place on Saturday 23rd April 2022.

Fury has only fought twice since September 2019, both time against Deontay Wilder, while Whyte has fought against Alexander Povetkin twice since December 2019.

Fans will be intrigued to see how both men react to the challenge of finally clashing in the ring.

What time is Fury vs Whyte?

The event is set to begin at 6pm UK time with TV broadcasts and the Fury vs Whyte undercard kick-starting at that time.

Fury vs Whyte will take place any time from approximately 10pm UK time following the conclusion of earlier fights. This can be unpredictable and subject to change.

When is the Fury vs Whyte ring walk time?

You can expect Fury and Whyte to emerge at around 10pm UK time for their inevitably iconic ring walks.

Fury has a long history of colourful, often provocative, ring walk spectacles and you can imagine he will pull out all the stops for this one. Whyte will want to make his presence felt among a crowd that is likely to favour his competitor.

Where is Fury vs Whyte held?

The fight will take place at Wembley Stadium in London – the first mega showdown at the stadium since Anthony Joshua stopped Alexander Povetkin in 2018.

A stunning total of 94,000 fans are expected to pack the arena for the hotly-anticipated fight that could even see Tyson Fury retire depending on the result, if his recent quotes are to be believed.

