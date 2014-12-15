Twitter reacts to Lewis Hamilton, his dog Roscoe and that Sports Personality win
The F1 champion's bulldog Roscoe got a lot of Twitter love as he walked the BBC's SPOTY red carpet in Glasgow last night
Last night Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton was named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2014. The driver had the suit on, he collected the huge trophy and... he also had his bulldog Roscoe by his side.
So, while Twitter had messages for Hamilton after his win, Roscoe was getting tongues (and tails) wagging too...
And here he is, Lewis Hamilton and his bulldog Roscoe
He had a little nap. (Roscoe, not Hamilton)
What a total pro...
We're pretty sure Roscoe's just wanting the photographers to get his good side
He's totally used to playing it cool, mind
The canine mentions kept flooding in #TeamRoscoe
Back to that Sports Personality of the Year win and the famous faces were sending their congrats
Who doesn't love a quick winner's 'videobomb'?
Runner-up Rory McIlroy shared his support
There were a few grumbles about the result
1 in 3 people voted for Lewis Hamilton certainly not reflective of what people saying on here. Must have been too busy voting to tweet!!
— Paul Russell (@SportPsychPaulR) December 15, 2014
But it was a comfortable win
Hamilton (and Roscoe) shared this message of thanks
While Gary Linker's voice just about made it over the finish line...
Thank heavens that's over with, congratulations @LewisHamilton on a spectacular year.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 14, 2014