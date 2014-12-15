And here he is, Lewis Hamilton and his bulldog Roscoe

He had a little nap. (Roscoe, not Hamilton)

What a total pro...

We're pretty sure Roscoe's just wanting the photographers to get his good side

He's totally used to playing it cool, mind

The canine mentions kept flooding in #TeamRoscoe

Back to that Sports Personality of the Year win and the famous faces were sending their congrats

Who doesn't love a quick winner's 'videobomb'?

Runner-up Rory McIlroy shared his support

There were a few grumbles about the result

1 in 3 people voted for Lewis Hamilton certainly not reflective of what people saying on here. Must have been too busy voting to tweet!! — Paul Russell (@SportPsychPaulR) December 15, 2014

But it was a comfortable win

Hamilton (and Roscoe) shared this message of thanks

