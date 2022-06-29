Why is the Tour de France in Denmark in 2022?

You don't need to be an avid cycling fan to appreciate the sheer physical and mental anguish that riders must put themselves through to win the Tour.

The Tour de France is one of the definitive great sporting events on the calendar each year.

The gruelling trek covers the north eastern border of France before heading down through the Alps and into more central southern regions.

However, 2022 is different in the sense that it doesn't actually begin in France at all. This year's race begins in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Fans around the world will be excited to soak up the very first trip to Scandinavia for the Tour de France start.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about why this year's Tour de France will take place in Denmark in 2022.

Why does the Tour de France start in Denmark?

Denmark boasts a rich culture of cycling and is widely recognised as one of the finest nations in the world to hop on a bike and ride.

Copenhagen is awash with tides of cyclists commuting to and from work. Reports suggest almost half of the workforce in the Danish capital commutes via cycling.

Simply, Tour de France officials have always enjoyed sending the Tour abroad for the opening stages of races.

The first multi-national Tour took place in 1954 when riders began their exploits in Amsterdam, Netherlands, while a range of European cities varying from Monte Carlo to Leeds have hosted the start of the event.

Tour de France location history

Check out the full list of international starts in the history of the Tour de France, including the planned starting point in 2023:

1954: Amsterdam, Netherlands

1958: Brussels, Belgium

1965: Cologne, West Germany

1973: The Hague, Netherlands

1975: Charleroi, Belgium

1978: Leiden, Netherlands

1980: Frankfurt, West Germany

1982: Basel, Switzerland

1987: West Berlin

1989: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

1992: San Sebastián, Spain

1996: Den Bosch, Netherlands

1998: Dublin, Ireland

2002: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

2004: Liège, Belgium

2007: London, United Kingdom

2009: Monte Carlo, Monaco

2010: Rotterdam, Netherlands

2012: Liège, Belgium

2014: Leeds, United Kingdom

2015: Utrecht, Netherlands

2017: Düsseldorf, Germany

2019: Brussels, Belgium

2022: Copenhagen, Denmark

2023: Bilbao, Spain

