Following the coronavirus lockdown, elite-level cycling is back in business as a fresh batch of contenders aim for glory in the 2020 Tour de France – and by the end of this weekend we'll have a winner.

The rescheduled pinnacle of the cycling calendar may not have been able to draw crowds to the streets, but plenty will be tuning in from across the globe to see the race come to an end.

Former champions – and British stars – Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas are not taking part in this year's event with Team Ineos.

Froome has spent most of the last year on the treatment table recovering from a horror crash prior to last year's Tour, but had returned to action, albeit in a more tepid manner.

However, their absence hasn't reduced the drama on the roads.

Check out all the details you need to know about the Tour de France in 2020 including dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.

When did Tour de France 2020 start?

The Tour de France started on Saturday 29th August 2020, roughly two months after it was originally scheduled to take place.

It has been a full-length event, wrapping up in Paris on Sunday 20th September 2020.

How to watch Tour de France 2020 on TV and live stream

You can watch all of the live action on ITV4 with highlights shows running regularly on the night of every stage at approximately 7pm.

Exact times for live coverage will be confirmed below in the stage list.

Coverage can also be live streamed daily via ITV Hub.

Fans can also tune in to watch all of the action live on Eurosport in the UK.

Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Tour de France 2020 route and TV times

Stage 19

Date: Friday 18th September

Start: Bourg-en-Bresse

Finish: Champagnole

Distance: 160km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm

Stage 20

Date: Saturday 19th September

Start: Lure

Finish: La Planche des Belles Filles

Distance: 36km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 21

Date: Sunday 20th September

Start: Mantes-La-Jolie

Finish: Paris

Distance: 122km

WATCH: ITV4 from 3:45pm / Eurosport 1 from 11:20am

Tour de France 2020 results

Stage 1 – Winner: Alexander Kristoff

Date: Saturday 29th August

Start: Nice Moyen Pays

Finish: Nice

Distance: 156km

Stage 2 – Winner: Julian Alaphilippe

Date: Sunday 30th August

Start: Nice Haut Pays

Finish: Nice

Distance: 187km

Stage 3 – Winner: Caleb Ewan

Date: Monday 31st August

Start: Nice

Finish: Sisteron

Distance: 198km

Stage 4 – Winner: Primoz Roglic

Date: Tuesday 1st September

Start: Sisteron

Finish: Orcieres-Merlette

Distance: 157km

Stage 5 – Winner: Wout Van Aert

Date: Wednesday 2nd September

Start: Gap

Finish: Privas

Distance: 183km

Stage 6 – Winner: Alexey Lutsenko

Date: Thursday 3rd September

Start: Le Teil

Finish: Mont Aigoual

Distance: 191km

Stage 7 – Winner: Wout Van Aert

Date: Friday 4th September

Start: Millau

Finish: Lavaur

Distance: 168km

Stage 8 – Winner: Nans Peters

Date: Saturday 5th September

Start: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne

Finish: Loudenvielle

Distance: 140km

Stage 9 – Winner: Tadej Pogacar

Date: Sunday 6th September

Start: Pau

Finish: Laruns

Distance: 154km

Stage 10 – Winner: Sam Bennett

Date: Tuesday 8th September

Start: Ile d'Oleron

Finish: Ile de re Saint-Martin

Distance: 170km

Stage 11 – Winner: Caleb Ewan

Date: Wednesday 9th September

Start: Catelaillon-Plage

Finish: Potiers

Distance: 167km

Stage 12 – Winner: Marc Hirschi

Date: Thursday 10th September

Start: Chauvigny

Finish: Sarran Correze

Distance: 218km

Stage 13 – Winner: Daniel Felipe Martinez

Date: Friday 11th September

Start: Chatel-Guyon

Finish: Puy Mary

Distance: 191km

Stage 14 – Winner: Soren Kragh Andersen

Date: Saturday 12th September

Start: Clermont-Ferrand

Finish: Lyon

Distance: 197km

Stage 15 – Winner: Tadej Pogacar

Date: Sunday 13th September

Start: Lyon

Finish: Grand Colombier

Distance: 175km

Stage 16 – Winner: Lennard Kamna

Date: Tuesday 15th September

Start: La Tour-du-Pin

Finish: Villard-de-Lans

Distance: 164km

Stage 17 – Winner: Miguel Angel Lopez

Date: Wednesday 16th September

Start: Grenoble

Finish: Meribel Col de la Loze

Distance: 168km

Stage 18 – Winner: Michal Kwiatkowski

Date: Thursday 17th September

Start: Meribel

Finish: La Roche-Sur-Foron

Tour de France teams and riders

The provisional start list for the Tour de France 2020:

Ineos Grenadiers

  • Egan Bernal
  • Andrey Amador
  • Richard Carapaz
  • Jonathan Castroviejo
  • Michal Kwiatkowski
  • Luke Rowe
  • Pavel Sivakov
  • Dylan Van Baarle

Team Jumbo - Visma

  • Primož Roglic
  • George Bennett
  • Amund Grøndahl Jansen
  • Tom Dumoulin
  • Robert Gesink
  • Sepp Kuss
  • Tony Martin
  • Wout Van Aert

Bora - Hansgrohe

  • Peter Sagan
  • Emanuel Buchmann
  • Felix Grossschartner
  • Lennard Kämna
  • Gregor Mühlberger
  • Daniel Oss
  • Lukas Pöstlberger
  • Maximilian Schachmann

Agr La Mondiale

  • Romain Bardet
  • Mikael Cherel
  • Benoit Cosnefroy
  • Pierre Latour
  • Oliver Naesen
  • Nans Peters
  • Clément Venturini
  • Alexis Vuillermoz

Deceuninck - Quick - Step

  • Julian Alaphilippe
  • Kasper Asgreen
  • Sam Bennett
  • Rémi Cavagna
  • Tim Declercq
  • Dries Devenyns
  • Bob Jungels
  • Michael Mørkøv

Groupama - FDJ

  • Thibaut Pinot
  • William Bonnet
  • David Gaudu
  • Stefan Küng
  • Matthieu Ladagnous
  • Valentin Madouas
  • Rudy Molard
  • Sébastien Reichenbach

Bahrain - McLaren

  • Mikel Landa
  • Pello Bilbao
  • Damiano Caruso
  • Sonny Colbrelli
  • Marco Haller
  • Matej Mohoric
  • Wouter Poels
  • Rafael Valls Ferri

EF Pro Cycling

  • Rigoberto Uran
  • Alberto Bettiol
  • Hugh John Carthy
  • Sergio Andres Higuita
  • Jens Keukeleire
  • Daniel Felipe Martinez
  • Neilson Powless
  • Tejay Van Garderen

Team Arkea - Samsic

  • Nairo Quintana
  • Winner Anacona
  • Warren Barguil
  • Kévin Ledanois
  • Dayer Quintana
  • Diego Rosa
  • Clément Russo
  • Connor Swift

Movistar Team

  • Alejandro Valverde
  • Dario Cataldo
  • Imanol Erviti
  • Enric Mas
  • Nelson Oliveira
  • José Rojas
  • Marc Soler
  • Carlos Verona

Trek - Segafredo

  • Richie Porte
  • Niklas Eg
  • Kenny Elissonde
  • Bauke Mollema
  • Mads Pedersen
  • Toms Skujins
  • Jasper Stuyven
  • Edward Theuns

CCC Team

  • Greg Van Avermaet
  • Alessandro De Marchi
  • Simon Geschke
  • Jan Hirt
  • Jonas Koch
  • Michael Schär
  • Matteo Trentin
  • Ilnur Zakarin

Cofidis

  • Guillaume Martin
  • Simone Consonni
  • Nicolas Edet
  • Jesus Herrada
  • Christophe Laporte
  • Anthony Perez
  • Pierre Luc Perichon
  • Elia Viviani

UAE Team Emirates

  • Tadej Pogacar
  • Fabio Aru
  • David De La Cruz
  • Davide Formolo
  • Alexander Kristoff
  • Vegard Stake Laengen
  • Marco Marcato
  • Jan Polanc

Astana Pro Team

  • Miguel Angel Lopez
  • Omar Fraile
  • Hugo Houle
  • Gorka Izaguirre Insausti
  • Ion Izaguirre Insausti
  • Alexey Lutsenko
  • Luis León Sanchez
  • Harold Tejada

Lotto Soudal

  • Caleb Ewan
  • Steff Cras
  • Jasper De Buyst
  • Thomas De Gendt
  • John Degenkolb
  • Frederik Frison
  • Philippe Gilbert
  • Roger Kluge

Mitchelton - Scott

  • Adam Yates
  • Jack Bauer
  • Samuel Bewley
  • Esteban Chaves
  • Daryl Impey
  • Christopher Juul Jensen
  • Luka Mezgec
  • Mikel Nieve

Israel Start-Up Nation

  • Daniel Martin
  • André Greipel
  • Ben Hermans
  • Hugo Hofstetter
  • Krists Neilands
  • Guy Niv
  • Nils Politt
  • Tom Van Asbroeck

Total Direct Energie

  • Niccolò Bonifazio
  • Mathieu Burgaudeau
  • Lilian Calmejane
  • Jérôme Cousin
  • Fabien Grellier
  • Romain Sicard
  • Geoffrey Soupe
  • Anthony Turgis

NTT Pro Cycling Team

  • Giacomo Nizzolo
  • Edvald Boasson Hagen
  • Ryan Gibbons
  • Michael Gogl
  • Michael Hundahl Valgren
  • Roman Kreuziger
  • Domenico Pozzovivo
  • Maximilian Walscheid

Team Sunweb

  • Tiesj Benoot
  • Nikias Arndt
  • Cees Bol
  • Marc Hirschi
  • Søren Kragh Andersen
  • Joris Nieuwenhuis
  • Casper Phillip Pedersen
  • Nicolas Roche

B&B Hotels - Vital Concept P / B KTM

  • Bryan Coquard
  • Cyril Barthe
  • Maxime Chevalier
  • Jens Debusschere
  • Cyril Gautier
  • Quentin Pacher
  • Kévin Reza
  • Pierre Rolland

Who won the Tour de France 2019?

Egan Bernal ended a run of British dominance in the Tour de France last year.

Froome and Thomas combined to sweep up the last four years of TDF titles for Team Sky before a name change to Team Ineos.

Colombian star Bernal rode to victory for Ineos despite not winning any individual stages and only leading twice.

The 23-year-old was rewarded for his consistency throughout all the stages as he was crowned in Paris.

Tour de France past winners

2010: Andy Schleck

2011: Cadel Evans

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2013: Chris Froome

2014: Vincenzo Nibali

2015: Chris Froome

2016: Chris Froome

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Geraint Thomas

2019: Egan Bernal

