He trains on a diet of egg whites, spinach and porridge for breakfast, chicken and pulses for lunch and fish with steamed veg for dinner but Olympic diver Tom Daley admits he also has a love of puds, which he likes to indulge with a bit of home baking.

“I have a real sweet tooth and I treat myself to a frozen yogurt or a bit of cheesecake a couple of times a week," reveals Daley in the new issue of Radio Times magazine. "I’m a very keen baker. I’ve got the art of cheesecake down to a T."