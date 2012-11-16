“I’m going to get so much abuse on Twitter for this - you have no idea!” Tom Daley says nervously while watching the playback of his contribution to Children in Need. The charity’s producers have a knack for persuading celebrities to humiliate themselves in the name of a good cause, but Daley only has himself to blame. A music video he and his fellow divers shot to Sexy and I Know It by LMFAO on a beach in Australia inspired this year’s stunt.

Olympians and Paralympians have been persuaded to gyrate to Basement Jaxx’s Do Your Thing, with Zara Phillips and her three-day-event team-mates dancing Gangnam Style - they keep their clothes on - and Olympic gymnasts backflipping, much to the envy of an onlooking street dancer.