Shaunae Miller quite literally threw herself over the finish line to take gold in the women's 400m track race on Monday night.

The Bahamian had led for most of the race, but with American world champion Allyson Felix hot on her heels, and gaining as they neared the finish line, Miller dived to over it to nab the victory. Indeed, as the racers – and the crowd – waited to see if she had actually won, it was revealed she'd got there first by just 0.07 seconds.