This Olympic 400m runner dived over the finish line to secure her gold medal
And you thought Tom Daley was good...
Published: Tuesday, 16 August 2016 at 8:28 am
Shaunae Miller quite literally threw herself over the finish line to take gold in the women's 400m track race on Monday night.
Advertisement
The Bahamian had led for most of the race, but with American world champion Allyson Felix hot on her heels, and gaining as they neared the finish line, Miller dived to over it to nab the victory. Indeed, as the racers – and the crowd – waited to see if she had actually won, it was revealed she'd got there first by just 0.07 seconds.
Retired sports star Katharine Merry - herself a 400m runner and former world number one - said she thinks it was more a dip that didn't go to plan.
See what you think.
Advertisement
Watch her epic victory here...
More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement