Bristol-born actor Jack is best known for his role as vicar Tom Hereward on BBC1’s 1960s-set medical drama Call the Midwife, and has also appeared inBroadchurch, Endeavour, Holby City and ITV sitcom Vicious, alongside Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Derek Jacobi. Jack is running the marathon for Macmillan

TV chef Marcus Bean

Marcus is a regular feature on ITV’s This Morning and has also appeared on Good Food’s Market Kitchen and Channel 4’s What’s Cooking. He’s running the marathon for the NSPCC.

EastEnders' Charlie Brooks

More like this

Charlie is best known for her role as scheming Janine Butcher in EastEnders. She left the BBC soap in 2004, going on to star in a number of shows, from Bleak House to Robin Hood, before returning to Albert Square in 2008. Charlie won the 2011 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special and was crowned Queen of the Jungle in the 12th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. Charlie is running the marathon for Cancer Research.

Emmerdale's Chris Chittell

As Emmerdale's five-times married, smooth-talking businessman Eric Pollard, Chris is the ITV soap's longest serving cast member. Chris is a marathon veteran and is running this year to raise funds for Bloodwise

Eggheads' CJ de Mooi

CJ is a professional quizzer, best known as a regular expert on the BBC TV show Eggheads. He's an experienced runner and in 2013 was the London Marathon's fastest finishing celeb

Finish time: 3 hours 27 mins

Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer

Natalie is back on our screens on Monday night as Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones and has also appeared on TV in The Scandalous Lady W, The Fades, as Anne Boleyn in The Tudors, as Moriarty in Elementary. Natalie is running the marathon for the NSPCC

Target time: 3 hours 45 mins

Finish time: 3 hours 51 mins

Top Gear's Chris Evans

The Radio 2 presenter and new host of Top Gear is running the marathon for BBC’s Children in Need

Target time: 4 hours 30 mins

Hinterland's Richard Harrington

Richard is best known for playing the lead role of troubled DCI Tom Mathias in BBC detective drama Hinterland. He's also appeared in Poldark, Bleak House, Coronation Street, Casualty, Spooks, Silent Witness and Lark Rise to Candleford. Richard is running the marathon for Bloodwise

Made in Chelsea's Ashley James

Ashley is a former star of reality show Made in Chelsea turned presenter. She’s running the marathon for Marie Curie

Midsomer Murders' Gwilym Lee

Gwilym is best known as DS Charlie Nelson, sidekick to Neil Dudgeon’s DCI John Barnaby in ITV’s long running drama Midsomer Murders. He previously starred in TV dramas including Land Girls, Monroe and time travel favourite Ashes to Ashes. He’s running the marathon for Bloodwise

Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin

Nadine is currently starring as the troubled Cleo McQueen in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks and is also known for BBC sitcom In with the Flynns. Her work with the NSPCC in filming Hollyoaks' teenage grooming storyline has inspired Nadine to run for the charity

Target time: 4 hours 45 mins

Hollyoaks' Kassius Nelson

Kassius joined the cast of Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks last year as Jade, a mysterious young lady with a past. Kassius is running the marathon for the NSPCC

The Only Way Is Essex's Bobby Norris

Bobby is one of the stars of ITV reality show The Only Way is Essex. Having joined the cast in season four, he has kept fans glued to their screens, particularly with his fiery but fiercely loyal friendship with Gemma Collins. Bobby’s mum Kym was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia but a donor was found through Anthony Nolan so Bobby is saying thank you by running the marathon for the charity

Torchwood and Hollyoaks' Kai Owen

Kai is known to Doctor Who fans as Rhys Williams from spin-off Torchwood and is currently starring in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. He is running for the NSPCC after working closely with the charity on the soap's child abuse storyline

The Apprentice's Gary Poulton

Gary took on Alan Sugar in the eleventh series of The Apprentice, making it to the semi-finals and finishing a very respectable fourth before hearing that infamous, ‘You’re fired!’ Gary is running the marathon for Great Ormond Street Hospital, specifically The Premier Inn Clinical Building, which is due to open in 2017

Newsreader Sophie Raworth

The BBC newsreader is a seasoned marathon runner who was one of the first celebrities past the tape this year in a new personal best time of 3 hours 35 mins. She was running for the Cure Parkinson's Trust

Finish time: 3 hours 35 mins

Judge Rinder

Robert "Judge" Rinder is the criminal barrister who presides over his own TV courtroom. Robert is raising funds for Buttle UK, which provides grants and support to vulnerable children

Target time: 3 hours

Gogglebox's Baasit Siddiqui

As part of the Siddiqui family on Channel 4’s reality show Gogglebox, Baasit is one of Britain’s best-loved armchair critics. He’s running to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital

Advertisement

Target time: 4 hours