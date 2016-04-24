The TV stars running the 2016 London Marathon
Stars of Game of Thrones, Call the Midwife, Gogglebox, TOWIE, EastEnders, Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and more are all running for charity
Call the Midwife's Jack Ashton
Bristol-born actor Jack is best known for his role as vicar Tom Hereward on BBC1’s 1960s-set medical drama Call the Midwife, and has also appeared inBroadchurch, Endeavour, Holby City and ITV sitcom Vicious, alongside Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Derek Jacobi. Jack is running the marathon for Macmillan
TV chef Marcus Bean
Marcus is a regular feature on ITV’s This Morning and has also appeared on Good Food’s Market Kitchen and Channel 4’s What’s Cooking. He’s running the marathon for the NSPCC.
EastEnders' Charlie Brooks
Charlie is best known for her role as scheming Janine Butcher in EastEnders. She left the BBC soap in 2004, going on to star in a number of shows, from Bleak House to Robin Hood, before returning to Albert Square in 2008. Charlie won the 2011 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special and was crowned Queen of the Jungle in the 12th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. Charlie is running the marathon for Cancer Research.
Emmerdale's Chris Chittell
As Emmerdale's five-times married, smooth-talking businessman Eric Pollard, Chris is the ITV soap's longest serving cast member. Chris is a marathon veteran and is running this year to raise funds for Bloodwise
Eggheads' CJ de Mooi
CJ is a professional quizzer, best known as a regular expert on the BBC TV show Eggheads. He's an experienced runner and in 2013 was the London Marathon's fastest finishing celeb
Finish time: 3 hours 27 mins
Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer
Natalie is back on our screens on Monday night as Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones and has also appeared on TV in The Scandalous Lady W, The Fades, as Anne Boleyn in The Tudors, as Moriarty in Elementary. Natalie is running the marathon for the NSPCC
Target time: 3 hours 45 mins
Finish time: 3 hours 51 mins
Top Gear's Chris Evans
The Radio 2 presenter and new host of Top Gear is running the marathon for BBC’s Children in Need
Target time: 4 hours 30 mins
Hinterland's Richard Harrington
Richard is best known for playing the lead role of troubled DCI Tom Mathias in BBC detective drama Hinterland. He's also appeared in Poldark, Bleak House, Coronation Street, Casualty, Spooks, Silent Witness and Lark Rise to Candleford. Richard is running the marathon for Bloodwise
Made in Chelsea's Ashley James
Ashley is a former star of reality show Made in Chelsea turned presenter. She’s running the marathon for Marie Curie
Midsomer Murders' Gwilym Lee
Gwilym is best known as DS Charlie Nelson, sidekick to Neil Dudgeon’s DCI John Barnaby in ITV’s long running drama Midsomer Murders. He previously starred in TV dramas including Land Girls, Monroe and time travel favourite Ashes to Ashes. He’s running the marathon for Bloodwise
Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin
Nadine is currently starring as the troubled Cleo McQueen in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks and is also known for BBC sitcom In with the Flynns. Her work with the NSPCC in filming Hollyoaks' teenage grooming storyline has inspired Nadine to run for the charity
Target time: 4 hours 45 mins
Hollyoaks' Kassius Nelson
Kassius joined the cast of Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks last year as Jade, a mysterious young lady with a past. Kassius is running the marathon for the NSPCC
The Only Way Is Essex's Bobby Norris
Bobby is one of the stars of ITV reality show The Only Way is Essex. Having joined the cast in season four, he has kept fans glued to their screens, particularly with his fiery but fiercely loyal friendship with Gemma Collins. Bobby’s mum Kym was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia but a donor was found through Anthony Nolan so Bobby is saying thank you by running the marathon for the charity
Torchwood and Hollyoaks' Kai Owen
Kai is known to Doctor Who fans as Rhys Williams from spin-off Torchwood and is currently starring in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. He is running for the NSPCC after working closely with the charity on the soap's child abuse storyline
The Apprentice's Gary Poulton
Gary took on Alan Sugar in the eleventh series of The Apprentice, making it to the semi-finals and finishing a very respectable fourth before hearing that infamous, ‘You’re fired!’ Gary is running the marathon for Great Ormond Street Hospital, specifically The Premier Inn Clinical Building, which is due to open in 2017
Newsreader Sophie Raworth
The BBC newsreader is a seasoned marathon runner who was one of the first celebrities past the tape this year in a new personal best time of 3 hours 35 mins. She was running for the Cure Parkinson's Trust
Finish time: 3 hours 35 mins
Judge Rinder
Robert "Judge" Rinder is the criminal barrister who presides over his own TV courtroom. Robert is raising funds for Buttle UK, which provides grants and support to vulnerable children
Target time: 3 hours
Gogglebox's Baasit Siddiqui
As part of the Siddiqui family on Channel 4’s reality show Gogglebox, Baasit is one of Britain’s best-loved armchair critics. He’s running to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital
Target time: 4 hours