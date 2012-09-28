Mickelson will make his ninth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance at Medinah – a US record. But he also holds the worst record in the competition’s history with just 13 points from a possible 30.

Jim Furyk

Born: May 12 1970, West Chester, Pennysylvania

Ryder Cup appearances: 7

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 8-15-4 (Singles 4-2-1; Foursomes 3-5-2; Fourballs 1-8-1)

More like this

Like Mickelson, Furyk has a proud appearance record at the Ryder Cup – this will be his eighth in succession – but, also like Mickelson, he has a poor points tally across those matches.

Tiger Woods

Born: December 30 1975, Cypress, California

Ryder Cup appearances: 6

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 12-14-2 (Singles 4-1-1; Foursomes 4-7-1; Fourballs 4-6-0)

The team format has never really lent itself to lone-wolf Woods, but the World No.2 is in superb form and has publicly stated his desire to make up for his poor Ryder Cup record.

Steve Stricker

Born: February 23 1967, Edgerton, Wisconsin

Ryder Cup appearances: 2

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 3-3-1 (Singles 1-1-0; Foursomes 1-1-0; Fourballs 1-1-1)

The only golfer nailed-on to get one of captain Davis Love’s wildcard picks, Stricker’s talent with the putter makes him a formidable opponent and was the USA’s top scorer two years ago.

Zach Johnson

Born: February 24 1976, Iowa City, Iowa

Ryder Cup appearances: 2

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 3-3-1 (Singles 1-1-0; Foursomes 1-2-1; Fourballs 1-0-0)

The 2007 Masters champion played his way into Love’s side with a superb 2012 season, including two victories. His accuracy off the tee could prove vital at Medinah.

Dustin Johnson

Born: June 22 1984, Columbia, South Carolina

Ryder Cup appearances: 1

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 1-3-0 (Singles 1-0-0; Foursomes 0-1-0; Fourballs 0-2-0)

Bomber Johnson’s big-hitting prowess and current form will strike fear into the Europeans at Medinah – especially if he comes up against Martin Kaymer, who he destroyed 6&4 in the singles last time out.

Bubba Watson

Born: November 5 1978, Bagdad, Florida

Ryder Cup appearances: 1

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 1-3-0 (Singles 0-1-0; Foursomes 0-1-0; Fourballs 1-1-0)

Watson’s record in his debut at Celtic Manor is very poor, but the man they call Bubba is a different player today. And he has a famous green jacket to prove it.

Matt Kuchar

Born: June 21 1978, Winter Park, Florida

Ryder Cup appearances: 1

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 1-1-2 (Singles 0-1-0; Foursomes 1-0-0; Fourballs 0-0-2)

Like Watson, Kuchar’s 2010 debut was relatively uninspiring – including a 5&4 dismantling by Ian Poulter. His form and consistency this year will prove very effective.

Jason Dufner

Born: March 24 1977, Cleveland, Ohio

Ryder Cup appearances: 0

A Ryder Cup debut marks an incredible rise for Dufner, who 18 months ago was outside the top 100 in the world. He’s now sixth and heads to Medinah as the USA’s not-so-secret weapon.

Webb Simpson

Born: August 8 1985, Raleigh, North Carolina

Ryder Cup appearances: 0

Another rookie, Simpson played his way into the Ryder Cup side with a win at the US Open earlier in the year and is one of the hottest young talents on the circuit.

Keegan Bradley

Born: June 7 1986, Woodstock, Vermont

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 0

Like Simpson, Bradley earned a Ryder Cup debut with a major victory, as well as a World Golf Championship win at Bridgestone. Bradley’s stats are impressive this year and will prove difficult to break down.

Brandt Snedeker

Born: December 8 1980, Nashville, Tennessee

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 0

The fourth and final rookie - as well as the fourth and final wildcard - Snedeker is the most talked about golfer on the planet right now after winning last week’s PGA Tour Championship to clinch the season-long FedEx Cup and with it the $10million jackpot.

Golfmagic.com is Europe’s largest digital golf magazine, offering news, views, features and equipment and course reviews, as well as the most populated chat forum on the continent.

Twitter followers can follow @Golfmagic for all the latest Ryder Cup news, and Alex can be found tweeting his own take on proceedings at@APGolf.

Follow @Golfmagic

Advertisement

Follow @APGolf