And the cause of the swampy shade? Well, erm, reassuringly, no one seems to know...

Olympic organisers said water tests were carried out at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre and there was no risk to athletes, but the cause of the colour change is currently under investigation.

Team GB medalist Tom Daley, who won bronze alongside Dan Goodfellow in the diving pool on Monday, tweeted about the water's weird and not-so-wonderful metamorphosis.

More like this

Advertisement

And, naturally, the internet has set about finding the root of the problem: