A statement read: "On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals had not changed.

"Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.

"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

More like this

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision.

Advertisement

"We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date."