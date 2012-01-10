The Great British Bake Off does Sport Relief
A whole series in one week: find out which celebrities are hoping to make it to Friday's final
Starting tonight, The Great British Bake Off goes all out for Sport Relief, searching for a new baking winner. Don't be tripped up: this time the show is running nightly so we'll have that winner by Friday.
Mel Giedroyc hosts while Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood are the judges who have also devised the baking challenges for each of the heats.
Tonight's heat sees actresses Angela Griffin and Sarah Hadland, plus TV gardener Joe Swift and botanist James Wong, in action. They have to produce a tray-bake and we are promised that we're going to hear the words "absolutely delicious" come from the judges.
Joe Swift told Radio Times that: "I am not the world's best baker, but I am up for all sorts of embarrassment."
The second heat features choreographer Arlene Phillips, journalist and BBC Radio 4 star Fi Glover, The Apprentice's businesswoman Saira Khan and art historian Gus Casely-Hayford.
More like this
The third and last heat before the final sees presenter Anita Rani, fashion designer Pearl Lowe, BBC Weather's Alex Deakin and historian Alex Langlands compete.
Only one from each of the heats can make it through to Friday's final, which - like each of the episodes - airs at 8:00pm on BBC2 and BBC HD.