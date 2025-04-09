Cambridge have been the dominant force in recent years. The men's team have won five of the last six to put themselves 87-81 up on their Oxford counterparts overall.

A clean sweep last year made it seven wins in a row for Cambridge women, whose 48 all-time victories sees them some way ahead of their rival's 30.

A disagreement over the eligibility of participants has seen relations between the two universities sour even further since last year's event, so both will be more desperate than ever to come out on top when the some of the nation's best and brightest rowers take to the 4.25-mile course in South West London.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details we know about The Boat Race including date and start time.

When is The Boat Race 2025?

The Boat Race 2025 between Oxford and Cambridge will take place on Sunday 13th April 2025.

This year marks 196 years since the inaugural showdown between these historic rivals.

The Boat Race 2025 start time

The Boat Race start time has been confirmed, with the men's race taking place at 2:21pm UK time.

Check out the full schedule of events on the day:

1:21pm – Women's Boat Race

1:36pm – Women's Reserve Boat Race

1:51pm – Men's Reserve Boat Race

2:21pm – Men's Boat Race

How to watch The Boat Race 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Boat Race will be shown across BBC platforms.

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will boast the coverage throughout the events.

It all begins on BBC One at 12:20pm.

