Three games will be aired back-to-back from the moment you finish your 9-to-5 so sit back, relax and soak it all up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full Thanksgiving NFL fixture list including UK start times and broadcast details.

Thanksgiving NFL games

Thursday 28th November

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (5:30pm) – Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Buffalo Bills @ Dallas Cowboys (9:30pm) – Sky Sports Action

Friday 29th November

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (1:20am) – Sky Sports Action

How to watch Thanksgiving NFL games on TV

Sky Sports will show coverage of the Thanksgiving NFL games on Sky Sports Action and online via the SkyGo app.

You can also watch via NOW TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcasted live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

The only games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday games shown on Sky Sports, though the fantastic NFL Redzone – which flicks between every live game when exciting moments arrive – does include snippets of blackout games on Sky Sports Mix.