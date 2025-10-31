The WTA Finals will round off another year of elite women's tennis in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ad

The top eight players in the world rankings will be pitted against one another in a round-robin format prior to knockout matches and the grand final.

American star Coco Gauff claimed the title in 2024, her first in this competition, by defeating Zheng Qinwen in a tense finale.

She will return to the scene of her victory, but faces stern opposition from the likes of world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and a resurgent Iga Swiatek, who enjoyed a strong finish to the WTA Tour in 2025.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the WTA Finals 2025 tennis tournament.

How to watch and live stream WTA Finals 2025 in the UK

You can watch the WTA Finals 2025 live on Sky Sports.

The tournament starts on Saturday 1st November 2025 and runs until Saturday 8th November 2025.

Play begins around 10am UK time running through most of the day, with various tournaments across the world broadcast on Sky.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.