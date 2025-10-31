The WTA Finals begins with a stack of superb match-ups between the finest women's players in the world.

Ad

The traditional WTA Tour encore tournament will pit reigning champion Coco Gauff against Jessica Pegula as she begins the defence of her title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, though she must wait until Sunday to get off the mark.

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek opens the tournament against Madison Keys as she aims to finish the year with a flourish.

Fans across the globe will be excited too see who goes all the way in a tournament positioned below the majors, but is growing in prestige with each passing edition.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the WTA Finals 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

WTA Finals 2025 order of play – Saturday 1st November

All UK time. ATP Singles matches only.

Centre Court

From 3pm

Doubles: S Errani/J Paolini v A Muhammad/D Schuurs

Singles: Iga Swiatek v Madison Keys

Singles: Amanda Anisimova v Elena Rybakina

Doubles: E Mertens/V Kudermetova v S Hsieh/J Ostapenko

How to watch and live stream the WTA Finals 2025 in the UK

The tournament starts on Saturday 1st November and runs until the final on Saturday 8th November 2025.

Play begins around 12:30pm UK time.

You can watch the WTA Finals 2025 live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.