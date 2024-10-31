The pair will be kept apart in the group stage of the competition, with Sabalenka drawn against Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina and Zheng Qinwen.

Świątek's group consists of US duo Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, as well as Barbora Krejčíková.

The top two in each group progress to the semi-finals and the grand finale in Turin.

When is the WTA Finals 2024?

The tournament starts on Saturday 2nd November 2024 and runs until the final on Saturday 9th November 2024.

Play begins from around 3:30pm local time each day.

How to watch and live stream WTA Finals 2024 in the UK

You can watch the WTA Finals 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £46 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

