Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina wrap up the day's play in the afternoon session.

Sabalenka is the new world No. 1 after successfully dislodging Iga Świątek from her perch.

The race is likely to heat up again early in 2025, with Sabalenka's Australian Open points back on the table, but for now she will hope for a successful victory lap in Turin.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the WTA Finals 2024.

WTA Finals order of play today

All UK time.

Day 1: Saturday 2nd November

Singles

From 3pm

[1] Aryna Sabalenka v [7] Zheng Qinwen

[4] Jasmine Paolini v [5] Elena Rybakina

Day 2: Sunday 3rd November

Singles

From 12:30pm

[2] Iga Swiatek v [8] Barbora Krejcikova

[3] Coco Gauff v [6] Jessica Pegula

More matches to be added.

WTA Finals 2024 schedule

Round robin: Saturday 2nd/Thursday 7th November

Semi-finals: Friday 8th November

Final: Saturday 9th November

How to watch WTA Finals 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the WTA Finals 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.