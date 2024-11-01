WTA Finals 2024 tennis order of play: Schedule today (Saturday 2nd November)
We bring you the full WTA Finals 2024 tennis tournament schedule for today.
The WTA Finals have arrived, with some of the finest women's tennis players in the world set to descend on Turin for this end-of-season competition.
Aryna Sabalenka leads the pack in Purple Group as she opens up the tournament with a clash against Zheng Qinwen.
Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina wrap up the day's play in the afternoon session.
Sabalenka is the new world No. 1 after successfully dislodging Iga Świątek from her perch.
The race is likely to heat up again early in 2025, with Sabalenka's Australian Open points back on the table, but for now she will hope for a successful victory lap in Turin.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the WTA Finals 2024.
WTA Finals order of play today
All UK time.
Day 1: Saturday 2nd November
Singles
From 3pm
- [1] Aryna Sabalenka v [7] Zheng Qinwen
- [4] Jasmine Paolini v [5] Elena Rybakina
Day 2: Sunday 3rd November
Singles
From 12:30pm
- [2] Iga Swiatek v [8] Barbora Krejcikova
- [3] Coco Gauff v [6] Jessica Pegula
More matches to be added.
WTA Finals 2024 schedule
- Round robin: Saturday 2nd/Thursday 7th November
- Semi-finals: Friday 8th November
- Final: Saturday 9th November
How to watch WTA Finals 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the WTA Finals 2024 live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
