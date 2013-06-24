Wimbledon is once again upon us as the nation gears up for a week of Pimms, strawberries, tennis whites and lovingly attended grass courts. On Monday the stars of the tennis community will descend on SW19, kick-starting two weeks of intense competition as Britain hopes once again for the first home champion in 77 attempts.

Advertisement

Over the last forty five years, Radio Times has featured the Wimbledon Championships on its cover on numerous occasions, profiling the season's biggest stars, from Billie Jean King and Sue Barker to John McEnroe and, most recently, Andy Murray. Take a trip down memory lane and browse through some of our favourites...