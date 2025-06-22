Those that do it the hard way will need to make it through three rounds of matches to secure a place at the year's third Grand Slam, which gets under way at the All England Lawn Tennis Club at the end of June.

France's World No. 93 Diane Parry is the highest-ranked player in the women's draw, while Argentina's World No. 109 Juan Manuel Cerundolo leads the men's draw.

A host of Brits will also take to the courts as the week goes on in pursuit of the chance to play in front of a home crowd at Wimbledon this summer.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know to watch Wimbledon 2025 qualifying.

When is Wimbledon 2025 qualifying?

Wimbledon qualifying begins on Monday 23rd June 2025.

It will draw to a close with the final round of qualifiers on Thursday 26th June 2025.

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 qualifying on TV and live stream

Wimbledon qualifying is broadcast live on BBC from 11am on each day of the competition.

Live matches will air on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer, so you can keep track of the outsiders hoping for a shot at glory.

Viewers can soak up all the main action featuring the biggest names in the qualifiers via a range of devices, from smart TVs to laptops to mobile devices, as long as they are compatible with iPlayer.

Where is Wimbledon 2025 qualifying held?

Wimbledon qualifying is not actually held at Wimbledon in order to preserve the grass courts at SW19 for the tournament itself.

Qualifying takes place at the Community Sport Centre in Roehampton, on the outskirts of London.

