World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka boasts a commanding lead at the top of the charts, but Coco Gauff enters the competition with high hopes following her French Open victory earlier this month.

British interests are represented by Emma Raducanu, who has clawed her way back to No. 40 in the world, and Katie Boulter, who remains close behind her.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Wimbledon women's final in 2025.

When is the Wimbledon 2025 women's final?

Wimbledon will draw to a close with the women's final on Saturday 12th July 2025.

It will mark the end of the 138th edition of The Championships.

What time is the Wimbledon 2025 women's final?

The Wimbledon women's final will start at 2pm.

There should be no further rain delays due to the Centre Court roof being able to shield the final from the elements.

How to watch the Wimbledon 2025 women's final

The women's final will be shown live on BBC One, with players walking on at 2pm with plenty of build-up beforehand.

Viewers can also tune in via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website or the app.

For those unable to watch the match, BBC Radio 5 Live offers ball-by-ball commentary, while BBC’s highlights show Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights later in the evening.

Who won Wimbledon last year?

Barbora Krejčíková won Wimbledon last year against all the odds. She was ranked down at No. 31 seed but powered through the rounds at SW19 to clinch the premier victory of her career so far.

Krejčíková, who won the French Open in 2021, defeated seeded stars Danielle Collins, Jelena Ostapenko and Elena Rybakina on her way to the 2024 final.

The Czech Republic star toppled No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini in the final with a 6-2 2-6 6-4 display.

