Wimbledon is back for another year with a fresh cast of contenders among the top ranks.

Jannik Sinner is the world No. 1 while Carlos Alcaraz is hot on his heels, and the pair are busy forging a rivalry for the ages.

Beyond them, Alexander Zverev continues to stick around at the summit, while British star Jack Draper has joined the party as world No. 4.

He is yet to win a Grand Slam, but won the Indian Wells Masters earlier this year to mark his first ATP 1000 triumph. Can Draper make his mark on Wimbledon in 2025?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Wimbledon men's final in 2025.

When is the Wimbledon 2025 men's final?

Wimbledon will draw to a close with the men's final on Sunday 13th July 2025.

It will mark the end of the 138th edition of The Championships.

What time is the Wimbledon 2025 men's final?

The Wimbledon men's final will start at 2pm.

There should be no further rain delays due to the Centre Court roof being able to shield the final from the elements.

How to watch the Wimbledon 2025 men's final

The men's final will be shown live on BBC One, with players walking on at 2pm with plenty of build-up beforehand.

Viewers can also tune in via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website or the app.

For those unable to watch the match, BBC Radio 5 Live offers ball-by-ball commentary, while BBC’s highlights show Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights later in the evening.

Who won Wimbledon last year?

Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Wimbledon title in 2024 with a second consecutive victory over Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.

Their first final encounter in 2023 was a tight five-set thriller, but Alcaraz stepped up to deliver a knockout performance to beat the Serbian star in straight sets last year.

Alcaraz won 6-2 6-2 7-6 to claim last year's crown, and he will feel well-positioned to go deep into the tournament again.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.