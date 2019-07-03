Who's going to take home this year's trophy? These are her top contenders...

Amanda Anisimova

Nationality: American

Age: 17

Best Wimbledon? Debut in 2019

For someone so young she has unbelievable technique: she’s got a big serve, she’s very athletic, really competitive and feisty.

She’s ranked 26th in the world, but beat Simona Halep in the quarter-finals of the French Open. A dark horse.

Serena Williams

Nationality: American

Age: 37

Best Wimbledon? Champion (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016)

Even though she hasn’t played a lot since the birth of her daughter in 2017, with her serve, and her competitive spirit, Serena is a force to be reckoned with — especially on grass.

She’s motivated by the overall grand slam record, too: she has 23 titles, but Margaret Court has 24.

Serena wants to finish her career as the greatest ever

Angelique Kerber

Nationality: German

Age: 31

Best Wimbledon? Champion (2018)

One of her greatest assets is her ability to track down any ball, but she had ankle problems at the French Open.

She’ll feel the pressure in trying to defend her title, but equally it might reignite magical feelings so she feels good again.

Ashleigh Barty

Nationality: Australian

Age: 23

Best Wimbledon? Third round (2018)

She’s just won the French Open and has a beautiful game. With the best volleys on the tour and her sliced backhand, she’s definitely a major challenger

Naomi Osaka

Nationality: Japanese

Age: 21

Best Wimbledon? Third round (2017, 2018)

The world number one is one of the best ball strikers, moves beautifully and has incredible footwork.

But since she won the Australian Open in January, her form has been mixed.

I feel she’s learning on this surface, and there are players who could trouble her.

Johanna Konta

Nationality: British

Age: 28

Best Wimbledon? Semi-finals (2017)

She’s in hot form under new coach Dimitri Zavialoff — she’s volleying more, and her serve is firing on all cylinders.

I think she’s going to go far at Wimbledon this year.

Annabel Croft was talking to Hannah Shaddock