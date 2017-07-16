This. Is. It. The mound of male tennis players has been whittled down to two aces. And what an unusual pair they make. After top seeds Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal all crumbled before the semi-final, the championship match is a face-off between Wimbledon stalwart Roger Federer and world number 11 Marin Čilić.

Croatian Cilic has reached only his second Grand Slam final, having previously appeared in - and won - the showpiece match at the 2014 US Open. Legendary Swiss player Federer is looking for a record eighth triumph at Wimbledon, and 19th Major overall.