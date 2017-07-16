What time is the Wimbledon Men's final on TV?
Find out how to watch the battle between Marin Cilic and Roger Federer
This. Is. It. The mound of male tennis players has been whittled down to two aces. And what an unusual pair they make. After top seeds Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal all crumbled before the semi-final, the championship match is a face-off between Wimbledon stalwart Roger Federer and world number 11 Marin Čilić.
Croatian Cilic has reached only his second Grand Slam final, having previously appeared in - and won - the showpiece match at the 2014 US Open. Legendary Swiss player Federer is looking for a record eighth triumph at Wimbledon, and 19th Major overall.
What time is the Men’s Wimbledon final?
Coverage of the final starts at 1pm Sunday on BBC1, with the match starting at 2pm. You can listen on BBC Radio 5 live from 2.30pm.
When is the highlights show?
Clare Balding presents highlights of the final, 10.20pm BBC2.
What happened last year?
Home favourite Andy Murray picked up his second Wimbledon title here in 2016, defeating Canada's sixth seed Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 to claim his third major title overall, following his famous triumph here over Novak Djokovic in 2013 and the 2012 US Open, when he defeated the same player in the final. The Scot is currently world number one and came into this tournament as top seed, so hopes were high a fortnight ago for another strong run at his home event. Unfortunately, Murray lost to Sam Querrey in this year's quarter-final.