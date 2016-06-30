What time is Andy Murray playing Yen-Hsun Lu at Wimbledon?
The British number one bids for a place in the third round out on Centre Court later today
Andy Murray takes on Lu Yen-hsun on Centre Court later today, in a bid to reach the third round of his home tournament. But the pair have history.
Back at the Beijing Games in 2008, Lu overcame the young Scotsman in straight sets, dashing his hopes of Olympic glory (until he battled his way to gold in London four years later). Since then, the pair have squared up a further three times with Murray winning all the subsequent encounters, including an opening round match at Wimbledon in 2013 – the year the British number one went on to win the title.
32-year-old Lu, from Chinese Taipei, is currently ranked 76 in the world but hit a career high of 33 in 2010 and was a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2010 . He's strong on grass, coming into today's clash on an 11 match winning streak with victories at Challenger level in Surbiton and Ilkley in the run up to Wimbledon.
The pair are scheduled second on Centre Court after fifth seed Kei Nishikori takes on Julien Benneteau.
CENTRE COURT (play begins at 1pm)
Julien Benneteau (FRA) v Kei Nishikori (JPN) [5]
More like this
Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE) v Andy Murray (GBR) [2]
Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) v Johanna Konta (GBR) [16]
That match has proved to be a close one, with Benneateau a former top 25 player – and on good form on grass if his straight sets win against Illya Marchenko in the first round is anything to go by.
With Nishikori coming through in four sets, Murray and Lu are due out on court next.