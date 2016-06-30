32-year-old Lu, from Chinese Taipei, is currently ranked 76 in the world but hit a career high of 33 in 2010 and was a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2010 . He's strong on grass, coming into today's clash on an 11 match winning streak with victories at Challenger level in Surbiton and Ilkley in the run up to Wimbledon.

The pair are scheduled second on Centre Court after fifth seed Kei Nishikori takes on Julien Benneteau.

CENTRE COURT (play begins at 1pm)

Julien Benneteau (FRA) v Kei Nishikori (JPN) [5]

Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE) v Andy Murray (GBR) [2]

Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) v Johanna Konta (GBR) [16]

That match has proved to be a close one, with Benneateau a former top 25 player – and on good form on grass if his straight sets win against Illya Marchenko in the first round is anything to go by.

With Nishikori coming through in four sets, Murray and Lu are due out on court next.