But while Kyrgios is yet to make the semi-final of a Grand Slam, he's known as a giant slayer (two years ago he upset Nadal at the same stage) and he loves a big occasion. They don't come much greater than a tie against Andy Murray on Centre Court at Wimbledon and he'll no doubt rise to the challenge.

Murray's yet to drop a set at this year's tournament and has had very little to trouble him en route to today's match but Kyrgios presents a real threat to the Scot. The Aussie has a big, booming baseline game and his biggest weapon is a thumping serve that will come raining down on his opponent. Luckily Murray is one of the best returners in the game and he leads their head-to-head 4-0, however the pair have never played on grass – a surface Kyrgios considers his strongest.

Both players are known for exposing their fiery sides on court but the Australian's temper can get the better of him, as demonstrated in his second round match with Dustin Brown. Murray remains the favourite to progress but if Kyrgios brings his A-game this could go all the way. The pair are due out on Centre Court third after Roger Federer and Serena Williams' respective ties.

More like this

CENTRE COURT (play starts at 1pm)

Roger Federer (SUI) [3] v Steve Johnson (USA)

Serena Williams (USA) [1] v Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) [13]

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) [15] v Andy Murray (GBR) [2]

Johnson is unlikely to trouble Federer but Kuznetsova could give Williams a run for her money so it's unlikely we'll see Murray and Kyrgios warming up before 4:30pm.

Coverage of Wimbledon is on BBC2 from 11:30am and BBC1 from 1:45pm with live feeds also available to watch on the BBC Sport website.