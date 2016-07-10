Murray's known for having a powerful return and he'll need it to keep up with Raonic's 144mph serve, especially given the fact that the newcomer has 137 aces, more than anyone else in the 2016 tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The 25-year-old has only managed to win 3 of his previous 9 games against the Scot, but we're sure that won't stop him from giving Murray a real challenge. If you can't cause an upset at Wimbledon, when can you?

CENTRE COURT (PLAY STARTS AT 2PM)

Milos Raonic (CAN)[6] v Andy Murray (GBR)[2]

And Raonic has already proved he can do it, taking out Federer in the semi-final.

With the Swiss man and the reigning champion/World Number 1, Novak Djokovic, out of the competition, the stage is set for a new men's singles champion.

Will it be a second Grand Slam on home turf for Murray? Or will the Canadian come through for his first big win?

Find out when the duo meet at 2pm.