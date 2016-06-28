CENTRE COURT (play starts at 1pm)

Serena Williams (USA) [1] v Amra Sadikovic (Sui)

Liam Broady (Gbr) v Andy Murray (Gbr) [2]

Caroline Wozniacki (Den) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (Rus) [13]

On the other side of the net will be Liam Broady, who reckons the match-up is "a real David and Goliath, Leicester winning the league situation." Ranked 235 in the world, the 22-year-old is a wildcard entry, although he has tasted success at SW19 at junior level with a doubles win in 2010 and an appearance in the final in 2011. He was also part of Team GB's Davis Cup-winning team.

We all expect Murray to come through this fairly unscathed, although last month's French Open saw him suffer major wobbles in the opening two rounds as he required five sets to overcome both Radek Stepanek and Mathias Bourgue – something Broady will want to remember as he steps out on Centre.

Still, this is grass with a home advantage and a crowd willing their best hopeful through to the next round. We all expect it to be Murray taking on Lu or Kudryavtsev in a second round clash later this week.