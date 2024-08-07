US Open 2024 tennis prize money round by round: How much will winners earn?
US Open prize money has been confirmed for 2024. We have the full breakdown of men's, women's and doubles amounts on offer.
Prize money totals for the US Open 2024 have been confirmed ahead of the fourth and final Grand Slam of the tennis season.
The prize total has reached a towering $75 million, making it the most lucrative tennis tournament in the world, up more than 15 per cent on last year's total of $65 million.
Eventual champions in the men's and women's singles events will earn a cool $3.6 million apiece, up from $3 million in 2023.
Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff scooped the grand prizes in 2023 after each of them triumphed at Flushing Meadows, New York.
Fans will be excited to see whether either can maintain their grip on the trophy in the face of stern opposition from the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek.
RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all US Open prize money figures for 2024 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.
US Open prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Singles
Total amounts per player.
- Winner – $3.6m
- Runner-up – $1.8m
- Semi-finals – $1m
- Quarter-finals – $530k
- Round 4 – $325k
- Round 3 – $215k
- Round 2 – $140k
- Round 1 – $100k
Combined men's and women's singles total prize pot – $75m
US Open prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Doubles
Total amounts per pair.
- Winner – $750k
- Runner-up – $375k
- Semi-finals – $190k
- Quarter-finals – $110k
- Round 3 – $63k
- Round 2 – $40k
- Round 1 – $25k
US Open prize money 2024 – Mixed Doubles
Total amounts per pair.
- Winner – $200k
- Runner-up – $100k
- Semi-finals – $50k
- Quarter-finals – $27.5k
- Round 2 – $16.5k
- Round 1 – $10k
