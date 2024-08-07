Eventual champions in the men's and women's singles events will earn a cool $3.6 million apiece, up from $3 million in 2023.

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff scooped the grand prizes in 2023 after each of them triumphed at Flushing Meadows, New York.

Fans will be excited to see whether either can maintain their grip on the trophy in the face of stern opposition from the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all US Open prize money figures for 2024 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.

US Open prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player.

Winner – $3.6m

Runner-up – $1.8m

Semi-finals – $1m

Quarter-finals – $530k

Round 4 – $325k

Round 3 – $215k

Round 2 – $140k

Round 1 – $100k

Combined men's and women's singles total prize pot – $75m

US Open prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

Winner – $750k

Runner-up – $375k

Semi-finals – $190k

Quarter-finals – $110k

Round 3 – $63k

Round 2 – $40k

Round 1 – $25k

US Open prize money 2024 – Mixed Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

Winner – $200k

Runner-up – $100k

Semi-finals – $50k

Quarter-finals – $27.5k

Round 2 – $16.5k

Round 1 – $10k

