However, three-time US Open champion Djokovic proved he will not roll over as he overcame reigning US Open champion Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Masters final last weekend. We're all set for another firecracker tournament in the days to come.

In the women's game, Iga Swiatek – who has reached two semi-finals and a final in three tournaments since Wimbledon – is the favourite to defend her title.

Fans across the world will be keen to soak up the final tennis Grand Slam of the year with plenty at stake, including the World No 1 positions in both the men's and women's tournaments.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details about how to watch US Open 2023 live on TV and online.

When is the US Open 2023?

The tournament kicks off on Monday 28th August 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 10th September 2022.

Qualifying for the event took place from Tuesday 22nd August until Friday 25th August.

How to watch and live stream US Open 2023 in the UK

You can watch the tournament live and exclusively on Sky Sports across their Arena and Action channels.

You can add Sky Sports channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

US Open 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 28th – Tuesday 29th August

Second round: Wednesday 30th – Thursday 31st August

Third round: Friday 1st – Saturday 2nd September

Fourth round: Sunday 3rd – Monday 4th September

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 5th – Wednesday 6th September

Semi-finals: Friday 8th September

Final: Sunday 10th September

WTA Women's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 28th – Tuesday 29th August

Second round: Wednesday 30th – Thursday 31st August

Third round: Friday 1st – Saturday 2nd September

Fourth round: Sunday 3rd – Monday 4th September

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 5th – Wednesday 6th September

Semi-finals: Thursday 7th September

Final: Saturday 9th September

Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2023.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.