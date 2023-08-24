Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are the pair in the hunt for the top places, and have both shown enough stellar form to suggest they could go long here.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lists of seeded men's and women's players for the US Open 2023.

As the tournament progresses, we will update the seeded lists detailing when each player is eliminated so you can track their progress.

US Open 2023 seeded players (Men)

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Holger Rune Casper Ruud Jannik Sinner Stefanos Tsitsipas Andrey Rublev Taylor Fritz Frances Tiafoe Karen Khachanov Alexander Zverev Alex de Minaur Tommy Paul Félix Auger-Aliassime Cameron Norrie Hubert Hurkacz Lorenzo Musetti Grigor Dimitrov Francisco Cerúndolo Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Adrian Mannarino Nicolás Jarry Tallon Griekspoor Alexander Bublik Dan Evans Borna Ćorić Christopher Eubanks Ugo Humbert Tomás Martín Etcheverry Sebastian Korda Laslo Djere

US Open 2023 seeded players (Women)

Iga Świątek Aryna Sabalenka Jessica Pegula Elena Rybakina Ons Jabeur Coco Gauff Caroline Garcia Maria Sakkari Markéta Vondroušová Karolína Muchová Petra Kvitová Barbora Krejčíková Daria Kasatkina Liudmila Samsonova Belinda Bencic Veronika Kudermetova Madison Keys Victoria Azarenka Beatriz Haddad Maia Jeļena Ostapenko Donna Vekić Ekaterina Alexandrova Zheng Qinwen Magda Linette Karolína Plíšková Elina Svitolina Anastasia Potapova Anhelina Kalinina Elisabetta Cocciaretto Sorana Cîrstea Marie Bouzková Elise Mertens

