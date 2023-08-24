The US Open 2023 is shaping up to be a cracker with the seeded player lists confirmed ahead of the competition.

World No 1 duo Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the reigning champions at Flushing Meadows, but could both find themselves displaced at the summits if they fail to perform this time around.

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are the pair in the hunt for the top places, and have both shown enough stellar form to suggest they could go long here.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lists of seeded men's and women's players for the US Open 2023.

As the tournament progresses, we will update the seeded lists detailing when each player is eliminated so you can track their progress.

US Open 2023 seeded players (Men)

  1. Carlos Alcaraz
  2. Novak Djokovic
  3. Daniil Medvedev
  4. Holger Rune
  5. Casper Ruud
  6. Jannik Sinner
  7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  8. Andrey Rublev
  9. Taylor Fritz
  10. Frances Tiafoe
  11. Karen Khachanov
  12. Alexander Zverev
  13. Alex de Minaur
  14. Tommy Paul
  15. Félix Auger-Aliassime
  16. Cameron Norrie
  17. Hubert Hurkacz
  18. Lorenzo Musetti
  19. Grigor Dimitrov
  20. Francisco Cerúndolo
  21. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  22. Adrian Mannarino
  23. Nicolás Jarry
  24. Tallon Griekspoor
  25. Alexander Bublik
  26. Dan Evans
  27. Borna Ćorić
  28. Christopher Eubanks
  29. Ugo Humbert
  30. Tomás Martín Etcheverry
  31. Sebastian Korda
  32. Laslo Djere

US Open 2023 seeded players (Women)

  1. Iga Świątek
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Jessica Pegula
  4. Elena Rybakina
  5. Ons Jabeur
  6. Coco Gauff
  7. Caroline Garcia
  8. Maria Sakkari
  9. Markéta Vondroušová
  10. Karolína Muchová
  11. Petra Kvitová
  12. Barbora Krejčíková
  13. Daria Kasatkina
  14. Liudmila Samsonova
  15. Belinda Bencic
  16. Veronika Kudermetova
  17. Madison Keys
  18. Victoria Azarenka
  19. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  20. Jeļena Ostapenko
  21. Donna Vekić
  22. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  23. Zheng Qinwen
  24. Magda Linette
  25. Karolína Plíšková
  26. Elina Svitolina
  27. Anastasia Potapova
  28. Anhelina Kalinina
  29. Elisabetta Cocciaretto
  30. Sorana Cîrstea
  31. Marie Bouzková
  32. Elise Mertens

