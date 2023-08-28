Reigning champion Alcaraz will feel confident knowing he has triumphed here previously, and will take obvious heart from his Wimbledon final victory over Djokovic earlier this summer.

However, Djokovic toppled Alcaraz in the French Open earlier this year and defeated the Spanish prodigy in the Cincinnati Masters final last weekend following a tense, close encounter.

Fans across the globe will be eager to see how the cream of the crop perform in New York over the coming days.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the US Open 2023 men's final, including dates and times for the showpiece event.

When is the US Open 2023 men's final?

The US Open will draw to a close with the men's final on Sunday 10th September 2023.

It will mark the end of the 143rd edition of the men's singles tournament in the US Open.

What time is the US Open 2023 men's final?

The US Open men's final will start at 9pm UK time.

How to watch the US Open 2023 men's final

You can watch the final live and exclusively on Sky Sports.

Who won the US Open last year?

Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open 2022 in the absence of Novak Djokovic, who remained unable to enter the USA due to his COVID vaccination status.

Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the showpiece match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to claim his maiden Grand Slam title.

Of course, since then, Alcaraz has added a second Slam to his name and will be hungry for a third as the 2023 season enters the autumn phase.

