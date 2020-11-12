Henman says, while he would love to see Nadal "add a tournament to his CV that he's never won before", Djokovic remains an ominous threat at the top of his game.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he said: "Certainly in Novak's case, he has many more years.

"Physically he's in such good shape and I think his game doesn't take so much out of his body.

"He looks like he's less susceptible to injuries whereas Rafa's game does take so much out of him mentally and physically, and you have to wonder how long he will keep going for. But I certainly see Djokovic at the top of the game for a few more years yet.

"You look at their consistency and you look at the top three having won 57 Slams, it's just absolutely incredible and it doesn't seem as though it's going to end any time soon.

"With Rafa at the end of the year, in previous years he's struggled with fatigue after so much tennis, whereas this year it seems a bit different.

"He played in Paris and played well, he's never won the ATP Finals, so I'm optimistic maybe he could have another good run and add a tournament to his CV that he's never won before."

Djokovic and Nadal make up a quarter of the top eight stars in the ATP rankings who have qualified for the traditional season-ending tournament.

Tim Henman has tipped Novak Djokovic to continue his dominance Getty Images

Swiss maestro Federer was eligible for the competition, but he will be absent having not played a match since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Henman believes it could be a tough road back for the 39-year-old.

"I wouldn't call this a short break. He's going to have been out for 11 months and as you get older, coming back from big breaks away from the game doesn't get any easier.

"But he has the experience and the knowledge and the ability around his game. It will be interesting to see how he is.

"We all know it doesn't get any easier as you get older. He's going into his 40th year and the competition is as strong as it has ever been so it will be fascinating to watch.

"He's not someone who wants to be out there making up the numbers, he wants to be competing and trying to win the biggest tournaments.

"Fingers crossed the rehabilitation continues to go well and we can see him back on the match court in the not too distant future."

