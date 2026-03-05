❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Tim Henman says Emma Raducanu must do one thing to beat world's best ahead of Indian Wells
She's in action at the Indian Wells Open 2026 later this week...
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 5 March 2026 at 7:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad