In the high-stakes realm of tennis, a walkover isn’t just an easy win; it’s a twist of fate that can dramatically change the course of a tournament. Whether due to injury, illness, or unexpected circumstances, walkovers add an element of unpredictability to the game.

So, what exactly triggers a walkover, and how does it affect players and fans?

RadioTimes.com explains this curious aspect of tennis that can turn anticipation into despair in an instant.

What is a walkover in tennis?

Simply put, a walkover is when one player decides they either can’t play in a match or they can’t continue a match that has already started. You may hear the word ‘retirement’ if a player has to bow out mid-match, meaning their opponent gets a bye into the next round without having to complete their victory.

These unfortunate circumstances pop the air out of matches for both players and fans, leaving unsatisfying conclusions to sometimes epic matches can happen for a variety of reasons, eg illness or injury.

Some famous walkovers in recent history have seen the most prestigious of tournaments altered due to the cruel hand of fate. In 2022, Rafael Nadal appeared to suffer an abdominal injury during his Wimbledon quarter-final against American Taylor Fritz.

Despite grinding his way to victory, Nadal was unable to take to the court in his semi-final against big-serving Australian Nick Kyrgios, meaning Kyrgios got a bye to his first-ever Wimbledon final, arguably the crown jewel match for any player.

Some players can be plagued with the above. Early in his career, the (now) great Novak Djokovic garnered a reputation for retiring from matches due to illness, with many questioning both his fitness and mental fortitude.

While on the other hand, Swiss maestro Roger Federer never retired mid-match in his career spanning over 1500 singles matches.

Let’s hope the next two weeks at SW19 don’t bring any cruel twists of fate.

