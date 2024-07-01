Grunting has become a signature element of many players' games, adding both drama and debate to the sport. Maria Sharapova (possibly the game’s most famous grunter) famously reached 101 decibels.

But the soundtrack to the worlds most famous racquet sport is not without its controversy, with discussions about its impact always at play, with some arguing it’s not in the spirit of the game, and some legends of the game even going as far as to say it’s cheating.

RadioTimes.com explores the history, science, and impact of Tennis grunting, and just why it’s a unique aspect of the game.

Why do tennis players grunt?

There’s no definitive answer for this, however, there are a few key theories that we explore below:

Releasing tension

Some of the game's greats put it down to something as simple as releasing all the energy that builds up during a grueling match. One of the game's most famous coaches, Nick Bollettieri, claims grunting allows for a 'psychological and physiological release of tension' and was coincidentally responsible for training three of the game's biggest grunters, including Sharapova.

Confusing an opponent

The most popular theory is one of gamesmanship. Many think that players are deviously letting out grunts to ensure their opponents can’t hear how hard the ball is being hit, thus slowing down their reaction times. Former Australian Open champion and world number one Caroline Wozniacki backed this theory, stating: "If you grunt loudly your opponent cannot hear how you hit the ball. Because the grunt is so loud, you think the ball is coming fast and suddenly the ball goes slowly."

This has caused on and off-court issues across the men’s and women’s game, with several men’s players taking to social media to indirectly fire criticism at some of their competitors.

Improving rhythm

Some players, both past and present, have argued that grunting is simply another part of the mechanics of hitting a tennis ball. One to watch out for over the next fortnight is two-time grand slam champion Victoria Azarenka, who grunts to synchronise breathing precisely with hitting the ball.

More power

One (slightly) further-fetched theory is that grunting improves hitting performance for players. A study found that players were found to hit with a 3.8% increase in speed when grunting.

