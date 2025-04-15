Fifth seed Jasmine Paolini is the pick of the players on Centre Court and faces German No. 1 Eva Lys, while 2017 champion Laura Siegemund is among the other local talent in action at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart.

The countdown to Roland Garros has begun – with the French Open now six weeks away.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Stuttgart Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Stuttgart Open 2025 order of play – Tuesday 15th April

All UK time. Singles only

Centre Court

Starts at 11:30am

Jelena Ostapenko [LAT] v Dayana Yastremska [UKR]

Donna Vekic [CRO] v Jana Fett [CRO]

Julie Niemeier [GER] v Laura Siegemund [GER]

Eva Lys [GER] v (5) Jasmine Paolini [ITA]​

(7) Emma Navarro [USA] v Beatriz Haddad Maia

Court 1

Starts at 2pm

Ekaterina Alexandrova v Liudmila Samsonova

How to watch and live stream Stuttgart Open 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Stuttgart Open live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

