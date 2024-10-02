Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Kei Nishikori, Lorenzo Sonego and Marin Cilic are among the names set to duel today, while the seeded players will join the fun in the days to come.

Fans will be delighted to see such a strong field jet east for the penultimate ATP 1000 event of the season, with one eye on the ATP Finals in November.

Due to the tight nature of the ATP Rankings, just three players have booked their place in Turin and Novak Djokovic is currently uncertain to make the cut, unless he pulls a big display out of the bag in Shanghai.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Shanghai Masters 2024.

Shanghai Masters order of play today – Wednesday 2nd October

All UK time.

Wednesday 2nd October

Stadium Court

From 12:30pm

[WC] Wu Yibing (CHN) v Sumit Nagal (IND)

Gael Monfils (FRA) v Damir Dzumhur (BIH)

Not before 6:30pm

Shang Juncheng (CHN) v [WC] Coleman Wong (HKG)

[WC] Kei Nishikori (JPN) v Mariano Navone (ARG)

Court 3

Start 12:30pm

[PR] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) v Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

[PR] Marin Cilic (CRO) v Arthur Cazaux (FRA)

Not before 3pm

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v [Q] Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v [Q] Gabriel Diallo (CAN)

Grandstand 2

From 12:30pm

[PR] Reilly Opelka (USA) v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Fabio Fognini (ITA) v Luciano Darderi (ITA)

Not before 3pm

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v [Q] Zachary Svajda (USA)

[Q] Egor Gerasimov v Taro Daniel (JPN)

Court 4

From 12:30pm

Luca Nardi (ITA) v Alexandre Muller (FRA)

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

Not before 3pm

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) v [Q] Dan Evans (GBR)

Shanghai Masters 2024 schedule

Men's singles

Round 1: Wednesday 2nd/Friday 4th October

Round 2: Friday 4th/Saturday 5th October

Round 3: Sunday 6th/Monday 7th October

Round 4: Tuesday 8th/Wednesday 9th October

Quarter-finals: Thursday 10th/Friday 11th October

Semi-finals: Saturday 12th October

Final: Sunday 13th October

How to watch Shanghai Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Shanghai Masters 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

