The 41-year-old has struggled with injury problems over the last couple of years and will bow out as a 20-time Grand Slam champion with eight Wimbledon titles under his belt – more than any other male player at SW19.

Roger Federer is saying goodbye to tennis. The Swiss maestro has announced his retirement and the end is coming swiftly.

Federer's last Grand Slam victory came in the 2018 Australian Open. He reached the Wimbledon final in 2019 against the odds, but has only featured in two of the last 11 majors since COVID first struck the globe.

Fans will revere him among the greatest of all time in tennis, if not the No.1 greatest and they have one final chance to see him play live in the flesh as Federer confirmed he will feature in one last tournament.

When is Roger Federer's last match?

Federer has confirmed that he will play in this year's Laver Cup, which will take place between Friday 23rd September 2022 and Sunday 25th September 2022.

The tournament is into its fifth year and is styled as a Ryder Cup equivalent for tennis where Team Europe faces Team World in singles and doubles matches that translate into points across a three-day period.

Federer will team up alongside Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as they form an unprecedented elite team.

Every player will play one singles match, and either one or two doubles matches. It remains to be seen whether Federer will hold out to play more than a single match in the tournament.

Where is Roger Federer's last match held?

The Laver Cup 2022 rotates around the globe but will take place at the O2 Arena in London this year.

The ATP Finals were played here between 2009 and 2020 but have since moved to Turin, Italy, meaning this is your last chance to see elite level tennis being played in the UK this calendar year.

