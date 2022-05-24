The Spanish superstar has reached the second round of the tournament in his bid to record an extraordinary, unprecedented 14th French Open title of his illustrious career.

Rafael Nadal is the undisputed King of Clay, a modern icon with dominance at Roland-Garros unlike any other sports star in any other arena or competition in history.

Nadal only dropped six games in a straightforward victory over unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson to cruise into the second round. He will be aiming for more quick matches to stay fresh ahead of the second week, should he advance that far.

The 35-year-old has appeared 17 times at Roland-Garros and has lifted the trophy on 13 occasions, including nine in his first 10 visits. nobody has ever won a tournament this many times.

Fans around the world know how special it is to watch Nadal in full flow at Roland-Garros and they will expect another strong performance from a man who has dominated this event for the best part of two decades.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Rafael Nadal's next match including what time he is playing and how to watch every moment on TV.

What time is Rafael Nadal playing in the French Open?

Rafael Nadal plays his next match in the French Open 2022 at TBC UK time on Wednesday 25th May 2022.

Check out more details on Nadal's next opponent and how to watch live coverage of the match below.

Rafael Nadal next match

Second round

Wednesday 25th May 2022 – TBC UK time

Corentin Moutet v Rafael Nadal (5)

Moutet is the current world No.139 and the furthest he has ever gone in a Grand Slam is the French Open third round. He overcame three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, who is in the process of returning from a long-term injury, to book his place against Nadal.

How to watch Rafael Nadal at the French Open

