Paris Masters 2024 tennis order of play: Schedule today (Monday 28th October)
We bring you the full Paris Masters 2024 tennis tournament schedule for today.
The Paris Masters offers the final opportunity for the top men's players to polish up their 2024 points totals before the off-season.
Stefanos Tsitsipas is among the big names on parade today as he begins his tournament against Roberto Carballes Baena, while Tommy Paul faces wildcard opponent Adrian Mannarino.
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz enter the competition on Tuesday, alongside British star Jack Draper, who won his first ATP 500 title at the Vienna Open at the weekend to go No. 15 in the world – his highest ranking to date.
ATP Rankings chart-topper Sinner will be determined to seize another haul to establish total dominance over the field going into 2025.
Sinner has secured his place as the world No. 1 regardless of results between now and the end of the year, while Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have some catching up to do.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Paris Masters 2024.
Paris Masters order of play today – Monday 28th October
All UK time.
Court Central
From 10am
- Tomas Machac (CZE) v [WC] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
- [Q] Quentin Halys (FRA) v Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)
- [15] Ugo Humbert (FRA) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)
Not before 6pm
- [10] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v [LL] Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)
Not before 7:30pm
- [WC] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v [11] Tommy Paul (USA)
Court 1
From 10am
- Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Pedro Martinez (ESP)
- Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) v Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)
- Sebastian Baez (ARG) v [Q] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Not before 2:30pm
- [Q] Fabio Fognini (ITA) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)
- Nicolas Jarry (CHI) v [Q] Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
- Hugo Nys (MON) / Jan Zielinski (POL) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA)
Court 2
From 10am
- Luciano Darderi (ITA) v Tallon Griekspoor (NED)
- [PR] Marin Cilic (CRO) / Ivan Dodig (CRO) v Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) / Andres Molteni (ARG)
Not before 12:30pm
- [Q] Juncheng Shang (CHN) v [Q] Marcos Giron (USA)
Not before 3pm
- [WC] Sadio Doumbia (FRA) / Fabien Reboul (FRA) v Taylor Fritz (USA) / Ben Shelton (USA)
- Marcelo Melo (BRA) / Alexander Zverev (GER) v Austin Krajicek (USA) / Rajeev Ram (USA)
Not before 6pm
- Nuno Borges (POR) v Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)
Paris Masters 2024 schedule
Men's singles
- Round 1: Monday 28th/Tuesday 29th October
- Round 2: Tuesday 29th/Wednesday 30th October
- Round 3: Thursday 31st October
- Quarter-finals: Friday 1st November
- Semi-finals: Saturday 2nd November
- Final: Sunday 3rd November
How to watch Paris Masters 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the Paris Masters 2024 live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.