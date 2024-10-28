Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz enter the competition on Tuesday, alongside British star Jack Draper, who won his first ATP 500 title at the Vienna Open at the weekend to go No. 15 in the world – his highest ranking to date.

ATP Rankings chart-topper Sinner will be determined to seize another haul to establish total dominance over the field going into 2025.

Sinner has secured his place as the world No. 1 regardless of results between now and the end of the year, while Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have some catching up to do.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Paris Masters 2024.

Paris Masters order of play today – Monday 28th October

All UK time.

Court Central

From 10am

Tomas Machac (CZE) v [WC] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

[Q] Quentin Halys (FRA) v Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

[15] Ugo Humbert (FRA) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Not before 6pm

[10] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v [LL] Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

Not before 7:30pm

[WC] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v [11] Tommy Paul (USA)

Court 1

From 10am

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) v Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)

Sebastian Baez (ARG) v [Q] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Not before 2:30pm

[Q] Fabio Fognini (ITA) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Nicolas Jarry (CHI) v [Q] Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Hugo Nys (MON) / Jan Zielinski (POL) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA)

Court 2

From 10am

Luciano Darderi (ITA) v Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

[PR] Marin Cilic (CRO) / Ivan Dodig (CRO) v Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) / Andres Molteni (ARG)

Not before 12:30pm

[Q] Juncheng Shang (CHN) v [Q] Marcos Giron (USA)

Not before 3pm

[WC] Sadio Doumbia (FRA) / Fabien Reboul (FRA) v Taylor Fritz (USA) / Ben Shelton (USA)

Marcelo Melo (BRA) / Alexander Zverev (GER) v Austin Krajicek (USA) / Rajeev Ram (USA)

Not before 6pm

Nuno Borges (POR) v Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Paris Masters 2024 schedule

Men's singles

Round 1: Monday 28th/Tuesday 29th October

Round 2: Tuesday 29th/Wednesday 30th October

Round 3: Thursday 31st October

Quarter-finals: Friday 1st November

Semi-finals: Saturday 2nd November

Final: Sunday 3rd November

How to watch Paris Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Paris Masters 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

