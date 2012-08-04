It’s a month since the Wimbledon final and doesn’t it seem apt that Andy Murray is stepping out onto Centre Court once again? The British number one battled his way past world number two Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday and once again there were tears in his eyes as he celebrated with the SW19 crowds.

And his opponent? Well, that’s the best bit – it’s time to settle the score with Roger Federer. The Swiss who ended Murray’s dream of becoming Wimbledon champion was taken to the wire by Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro in officially the longest Olympic tennis match in history, but eventually prevailed 19-17 in the final set.

Advertisement

Murray has already guaranteed himself (and Team GB) a medal, but exactly four weeks on from his tear-jerking defeat, the question on everyone’s lips is whether the Scot can put his Wimbledon demons to rest and snatch the Olympic singles title that has always eluded the great Roger Federer... Susanna Lazarus