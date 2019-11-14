Both stars were defeated by Dominic Thiem in a pair of thrilling matches to guarantee his place in the knockout stages of the competition.

That leaves just one place for Djokovic and Federer to fight over in a winner-takes-all round robin clash this evening.

Serbian superstar Djokovic has defeated Federer in four straight matches, the last coming in 2019's epic Wimbledon final, but neither player has managed to beat the other five times consecutively.

Will that change today? Or can Federer upset the odds in a rare match he enters as the slight underdog?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

What time is Djokovic v Federer?

The match is expected to start around 8:00pm on Thursday 14th November 2019.

How to watch Djokovic v Federer on TV and live stream

Fans in the UK can stream the ATP Finals action live on Amazon Prime Video.

New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.